Scoreboard Saturday, April 8th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, APRIL 8TH, 2017
MLB
Chicago White Sox 6, Twins 2
NHL
Wild 3, Arizona 1
USHL
Stampede 4, Sioux City 1 (*Season Finale, Stampede Finish 21-30-3-6)
IFL
Storm 46, Cedar Rapids 21
College Baseball
NDSU 4, SDSU 1
Augustana 8, UM-Crookston 5
UM-Crookston 10, Augustana 8
Sioux Falls 7, Winona State 6
Winona State 16, Sioux Falls 5
Northern State 4, SMSU 1
SMSU 10, Northern State 7
Dakota Wesleyan 8, Northwestern 4
Northwestern 10, Dakota Wesleyan 6
Dordt 10, Morningside 6
Morningside 11, Dordt 0
Mount Marty 4, Hastings 2
Mount Marty 6, Hastings 3
Viterbo 5, Presentation 2
Bellevue 17, Dakota State 3
Presentation 20, Viterbo 17
Bellevue 13, Dakota State 1
College Softball
Omaha 9, USD 5
USD 5, Omaha 1
Mary 6, Augustana 1
Augustana 3, Mary 1
Northern State 5, Sioux Falls 4
Sioux Falls 13, Northern State 5
SMSU 5, MSU-Moorhead 2
SMSU 8, MSU-Moorhead 0
Concordia 4, Dakota Wesleyan 1
Concordia 12, Dakota Wesleyan 7
Dordt 2, Doane 1
Doane 8, Dordt 0
Northwestern 13, Midland 3
Northwestern 8, Midland 0
Hastings 6, Mount Marty 3
Mount Marty 10, Hastings 2
Bellevue 2, Dakota State 0
Bellevue 10, Dakota State 2
Jamestown 12, Presentation 2
Jamestown 3, Presentation 2
College Track & Field
SDSU-USD Dual @ Vermillion
Men
USD 99, SDSU 92
Women
USD 104, SDSU 87
Women’s College Tennis
Colorado State 4, USD 2
Augustana 7, UM-Duluth 2
St. Cloud State 6, Sioux Falls 3
Northwestern 5, College of Saint Mary 4
Hastings 8, Northwestern 1
Men’s College Tennis
Hastings 5, Augustana 4
H.S. Boy’s Tennis
Lincoln 9, Watertown 0
Lincoln 9, Pierre 0
Lincoln 9, Huron 0
H.S. Track & Field
Jesse James Invite @ Garretson
Boys Team Standings
1. SF Christian (172)
2. Chester (143)
3. Garretson (106)
4. Tri-Valley (95)
Girls Team Standings
1. Deubrook (136)
2. Chester (134)
3. SF Christian (111)
4. Tri-Valley (50)
H.S. Baseball
Roosevelt 7, Fargo North 3
Roosevelt 10, Fargo Shanley 0
Bishop Gorman (NV) 14, O’Gorman 7