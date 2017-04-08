Scoreboard Saturday, April 8th

Scores For Saturday, April 8, 2017
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, APRIL 8TH, 2017

MLB
Chicago White Sox 6, Twins 2

NHL
Wild 3, Arizona 1

USHL
Stampede 4, Sioux City 1 (*Season Finale, Stampede Finish 21-30-3-6)

IFL
Storm 46, Cedar Rapids 21

College Baseball
NDSU 4, SDSU 1

Augustana 8, UM-Crookston 5

UM-Crookston 10, Augustana 8

Sioux Falls 7, Winona State 6

Winona State 16, Sioux Falls 5

Northern State 4, SMSU 1

SMSU 10, Northern State 7

Dakota Wesleyan 8, Northwestern 4

Northwestern 10, Dakota Wesleyan 6

Dordt 10, Morningside 6

Morningside 11, Dordt 0

Mount Marty 4, Hastings 2

Mount Marty 6, Hastings 3

Viterbo 5, Presentation 2

Bellevue 17, Dakota State 3

Presentation 20, Viterbo 17

Bellevue 13, Dakota State 1

College Softball
Omaha 9, USD 5

USD 5, Omaha 1

Mary 6, Augustana 1

Augustana 3, Mary 1

Northern State 5, Sioux Falls 4

Sioux Falls 13, Northern State 5

SMSU 5, MSU-Moorhead 2

SMSU 8, MSU-Moorhead 0

Concordia 4, Dakota Wesleyan 1

Concordia 12, Dakota Wesleyan 7

Dordt 2, Doane 1

Doane 8, Dordt 0

Northwestern 13, Midland 3

Northwestern 8, Midland 0

Hastings 6, Mount Marty 3

Mount Marty 10, Hastings 2

Bellevue 2, Dakota State 0

Bellevue 10, Dakota State 2

Jamestown 12, Presentation 2

Jamestown 3, Presentation 2

College Track & Field
SDSU-USD Dual @ Vermillion
Men
USD 99, SDSU 92

Women
USD 104, SDSU 87

Women’s College Tennis
Colorado State 4, USD 2

Augustana 7, UM-Duluth 2

St. Cloud State 6, Sioux Falls 3

Northwestern 5, College of Saint Mary 4

Hastings 8, Northwestern 1

Men’s College Tennis
Hastings 5, Augustana 4

H.S. Boy’s Tennis
Lincoln 9, Watertown 0

Lincoln 9, Pierre 0

Lincoln 9, Huron 0

H.S. Track & Field
Jesse James Invite @ Garretson
Boys Team Standings
1.  SF Christian (172)

2.  Chester (143)

3.  Garretson (106)

4.  Tri-Valley (95)

Girls Team Standings
1.  Deubrook (136)

2.  Chester (134)

3.  SF Christian (111)

4.  Tri-Valley (50)

H.S. Baseball
Roosevelt 7, Fargo North 3

Roosevelt 10, Fargo Shanley 0

Bishop Gorman (NV) 14, O’Gorman 7

