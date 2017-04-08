South Dakota Sees Record Pig Production

South Dakota's 900 pig growers ranked third-best in the nation

PIERRE, S.D.- South Dakota’s 900 pig growers ranked third-best in the nation with a record number of pigs per litter in a recent three-month span.

The state was only behind Nebraska and Minnesota, reaching 11.3 pigs per litter.

Glenn Muller, executive director of Sioux Falls’ South Dakota Pork Producers Council, says the record is a sign of improving management by hog farmers and a high health/low disease environment.

The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service shows that South Dakota saw a hog inventory of 1.45 million as of March 1, a 3 percent increase from a year ago.

Muller says the state’s hog farmers intend to stay bullish and help birth 10 percent more sows than what they birthed last year.