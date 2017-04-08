Stampede End Season On High Note With Sweep Of Sioux City

Herd Win Finale 4-1

Sioux Falls, SD—It may not have been a playoff game for the Stampede, but it sure felt like one. The Herd closed out their season in impressive fashion, topping the Sioux City Musketeers 4-1 before 7,621 fans at the PREMIER Center Saturday night and earning a weekend sweep of the Anderson Cup champions. Mikhail Berdin was brilliant between the pipes, stopping 57 shots, just two shy of his own record set earlier in the year. He finished the season with the second highest save percentage in franchise history at.925 and ended with a 2.73 GAA. Offensivley, Josh Passolt scored twice while Marcus Russell and Jack St. Ivany scored for the Herd who finished the season 21-30-9 and 4-4-2 in their last 10 games.

A night after falling to the Stampede, the Musketeers looked like the Anderson Cup champions in the first period, throwing everything they had at the Stampede and Mikhail Berdin, outshooting the Herd 23-8. Only one shot would get past Berdin though and that took place at 6:01 when JC MacLean tallied his eight of the year. Off a turnover behind the Stampede net, Micah Miller sent a perfect pass in between the circles to MacLean who quickly one-timed the shot past Berdin to give the Musketeers a 1-0 lead. That would be the only goal for either team in the period.

The Stampede woke up in the second period and got back into the game just 1:37 into the period when Josh Passolt wristed a shot that was then deflected off a Sioux City stick and into the net to tie the game 1-1. The Herd would one again be rewarded for crashing the net eight minutes later when Regen Cavanagh spun inside the right circle and sent the puck towards the net that deflected off of Marcus Russell and into the net to give the Herd a 2-1 advantage. The Herd would hold onto that lead, but find themselves down two men entering the third period.

In the third, the Stampede penalty kill continued to play well and Berdin continued his excellent play between the pipes, stopping all 17 shots faced and killing off the 5-on-3. The Musketeers would get another power play chance later in the period, but Sioux Falls would once again shut them down. It remained a one goal game until just over a minute left when Passolt scored an empty net goal from the red line to give Sioux Falls a 3-1 edge. Things got testy in the final seconds of the period with both teams getting physical and it resulted in a late power play that the Herd would take advantage of. Josh Passolt won a face-off draw back to Jack St. Ivany who blasted a shot into the upper right hand corner of the net for his first goal of the season to put a stamp on a 4-1 victory.

Sioux City finished the night 0-for-5 on the power play while the Herd were 1-for-4.

Stampede players will now have interviews with the coaching staff before departing time. The coaches will then turn their attention to the USHL Phase I and Phase II drafts in early May. Stampede tryout camp is set for June 10-13 in Sioux Falls.