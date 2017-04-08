Wolves & Cougars Split Softball Twin Bill

Northern Wins Game One 5-4, USF Rallies To Take Game Two 13-5
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  The Northern State Wolves and Sioux Falls Cougars split a Saturday college softball doubleheader at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls on Saturday afternoon.

The Wolves took the opening game of the doubleheader 5-4.  NSU’s Jess Vernon went 1-3 with three RBI while Katelynn Dills, Jamie Fisher and Shayla Steinley each had two hits.  Breanna Black went 2-4 for USF with a pair of RBI while Emma Schifferle went 3-4 with a pair of runs scored.

After falling behind 5-0 in game two, Sioux Falls scored 8 runs in the second inning on their way to a 13-5 victory.  USF’s Kerrigan Hoshaw went 2-2 with two runs and three RBI all coming on the go-ahead homerun in the second.  Jasmine Ragusi also drove in three runs, going 2-4 with a homerun and two run scored.

USF stands at 20-17 overall and 7-5 in NSIC play.  Northern is 22-13-1 and 7-4-1 in NSIC play.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

