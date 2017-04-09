After 70 Years, Delmont Baseball Association has Dissolved

DELMONT, S.D. (AP) – A 70-year-old baseball program in Delmont has dissolved.

The Delmont Baseball Association is turning over the baseball field and other assets to the Delmont Development Corporation after a decade-long downturn in participation.

Jeff Friman and Darren Fechner from the Development Corporation said at a meeting last month that the organization is interested in turning the field into a smaller, softball and Little League field or small park. The property encompasses about nine acres, and will be handed over to the development group pending legal counsel.

The Tripp-Delmont Indee Jacks has been unable to form a team for the past two seasons. Longtime Baseball Association member Ervin Bietz says the town’s Little League program has been absent for many years.

Bietz is hopeful for the baseball diamond’s future.