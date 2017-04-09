Augustana Dances Past Minot State

Vikings Sweep Doubleheader 20-3 & 8-3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The offense was rolling in a doubleheader sweep over Minot State (13-12, 5-7 NSIC) for Augustana University softball on Sunday. The Vikings went off for a season-high 22 hits in a 20-3 win in game one before earning the sweep with an 8-3 win in game two to improve to 24-10 on the year, including 9-3 in NSIC play.

The 20 runs scored by the Vikings is the most since putting up 22 against Fort Lewis on Feb. 12, 2011. Augustana finished one hit and two runs shy of single game records.

Game one

All nine batters picked up at least one hit in the opener as the Vikings cruised to a 20-3 win over Minot State. Augustana used a 10-run second inning and an eight-run third to blow the game wide open.

Eight different players had two or more hits in game one and all 22 of Augustana’s hits were singles. Kylie Rome led the Vikings at the plate going 4 for 4 with four runs scored. Kaylea Schorr was 3 for 4 with two RBI while Maggie Dunnett finished 3 for 4 with five RBI and two runs scored.

Sarah Kennedy and Christina Pickett were each 2 for 4 with two RBI and Samantha Eisenreich finished the game 2 for 4 with three RBI.

Lexy Pederson (13-4) earned the win for the Vikings holding Minot State to three runs, one earned, on three hits in five innings of work.

Minot State opened up a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning scoring a pair of runs on two hits and two Viking errors.

In the bottom of the second, Augustana put up 10 runs on 11 hits and two errors to break open a 10-2 lead. Minot State’s Ashley Hill made it a 10-3 game with a solo home run in the top of the third but the Vikings answered with an eight-spot in the home-half of the inning to extend their lead to 18-3.

The Vikings tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fourth to push their lead up to 20-3 and Pederson set the Beavers down in order in the top of the fifth to end the game in by run-rule.

Game two

Sarah Kennedy was 3 for 3 with a double and two home runs to help Augustana earn an 8-3 win in game two over Minot State. Shannon Petersen also added three hits, including her ninth double of the year, while driving in two runs.

Kylie Rome finished 2 for 3, including hitting her first home run of the season, a three-run shot in the bottom of the third.

Lexy Pederson started game two and tossed two innings before Olivia Wolters took over in the third. Wolters (9-5) struck out four and allowed just one run on three hits to earn her ninth with of the season.

Minot State struck first once again in game two, but the Vikings answered with a pair of runs on three hits in the bottom of the inning to take an early 2-1 lead. Kennedy and Petersen both doubled in the first inning to open the scoring for the Vikings.

Minot State tied the game at 2 on an Augustana error in the top of the second and threatened but stranded two runners in the third before the Vikings answered with a four-run inning.

Kennedy led off the third with her first home run of the game, a solo shot to right center, to put the Vikings in front 3-2. After back-to-back singles by Pickett and Petersen, Rome blasted her first home run of the season, a three-run shot to left field, giving Augustana a 6-2 lead.

Minot State cut Augustana’s lead to three with a an unearned run in the top of the sixth to make the score 6-3 but Kennedy hit her second home run of the game, her team-leading 11th of the season, with a towering shot over the scoreboard in center field to push Augustana’s lead up to five at 8-3.

Wolters set the Beavers down in order in the top of the seventh to help the Vikings close-out the weekend with a 3-1 record at home.

Augustana won 5 of 6 during its homestand and will now hit the road for six straight games, starting on Wednesday, April 12 at Southwest Minnesota State. First pitch on Wednesday is set for 2 p.m.