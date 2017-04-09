Fisherman Drowns Trying to Catch Drifting Boat near Fort Pierre

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A fisherman has drowned trying to catch his drifting boat near Fort Pierre.

Pierre Fire and Rescue Chief Ian Paul says a dive team was sent to the Chantier Creek area north of Fort Pierre late Saturday morning.

Crews recovered the man’s body.

An investigation found the man was fishing from shore when his boat drifted away, and he drowned trying to catch it.

The Stanley County coroner identifies the victim as 50-year-old Karl Palmer of Fort Pierre.