Omaha Edges USD In Rubber Game

Coyotes Softball Drops Series With 2-1 Loss

VERMILLION, S.D.—Omaha had no hits thru four innings, but scored once in each of their last two at bats to eke out a 2-1 win against South Dakota in the rubber match of a three-game series Sunday at Nygaard Field.

South Dakota (13-24, 4-5 Summit) had the bases loaded with no outs in both the fourth and fifth innings, but scored just once on Jessica Rogers’ sacrifice fly to left field in the fourth. Credit Omaha pitcher Laura Roecker, who fielded her position to perfection. She took care of two ground balls to get out of the fourth, and started a 1-2-3 double play to get out of the fifth. Roecker (6-12) allowed six hits and struck out three in her complete-game effort.

Coyote pitcher Rachel Cue, who allowed one run in yesterday’s game two win, didn’t allow a hit Sunday until Natalie Mostek lined a single to right with one out in the fifth. Cue (4-8) went the distance for the second game in a row and struck out four.

Nicole Warren’s two-out double to left in the top of the sixth knotted the score at 1-1. Lizzie Noble doubled with one out in the seventh, and Lia Mancuso followed with a line drive to center that got under a diving Christy Warnock on an all-or-nothing chance that scored Noble and gave Mancuso her first triple of the season.

Morgan Vasa reached base and stole second with two outs in the bottom of the seventh for the Coyotes, but Roecker struck out Jamie Holscher for the final out. It was just third time Holscher had been retired all weekend. She led all hitters in the series by going 6-for-9 with a double and had three RBIs.

South Dakota next competes in a three-game series at IUPUI Friday and Saturday in Indianapolis.