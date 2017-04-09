Police Investigating Shots Fired At a House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Sioux Falls Police are investigating who allegedly fired shots at a home early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to several calls of shots fired near 7th street and Trapp Avenue. They found witnesses and the people who were targeted by the shots.

Police say no one was hit by the gunfire. The altercation was the result of an earlier family dispute that was not reported to police.

Police say in the earlier incident the suspect attempted to drive over the victim in an SUV. He returned later with friends and someone from the group shot at least three rounds at the victim’s house.

The car was located by officers on the east side of Sioux Falls.

Police arrested 23-year-old, Jamar Moore, of Sioux Falls, for the earlier assault.

The investigation to the gunfire is on-going.