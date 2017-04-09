Two Trucks, Three Car keys Stolen from Sioux Falls Business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The owners of a lawn care and snow removal business in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help in finding two vehicles stolen from their business.

The owners of Lawn & Snow Company LLC, say they got the call on Friday morning that someone had broken into their shop on North Third Avenue.

When they arrived, they found two of their late 1990’s red Chevy work trucks were missing.

They also found three sets of keys belonging to their new trucks missing as well.

The two stolen vehicles have the “local best” sticker on the back.

The vehicles are also numbered on the side, number 1 and number 5 are the two that went missing.

The owners say they have owned the business for a number of years and they have never had anything like this happen.

“I was in a panic my heart was racing; I was just thinking the worst. That you know, they stole even more than they stole. I completely felt like I was violated and my brother and I both were completely at a lost, for even what to say to our workers, that were going to be starting at 8. It was just a shock, “says Owner of the business Melisa Nichols.

The owners have installed security cameras as of this weekend. They ask anyone with information to call them or police.