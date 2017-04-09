Washington’s Will Farniok Verbals To Nebraska

Will Join Brother Matt With Huskers After Senior Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Matt Farniok played his entire senior season at Washington in 2015 and didn’t commit to play college football at Nebraska until January of last year.

His little brother Will didn’t need as long to make his decision.

The senior offensive lineman announced last night on Twitter that he will be joining his brother Matt at Nebraska once he completes his senior season next year at Washington. Farniok has been anchor on the Warriors offensive line at center and will look to help Washington win their third straight state title next season.

When his high school career is over, he’ll be the fourth Farniok brother to play Division One College football. Oldest brother Derek played at Oklahoma, and Tom at Iowa State.