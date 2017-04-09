Wild Will Open Stanley Cup Playoffs Against Former Coach Mike Yeo

Minnesota To Face St. Louis Blues

ST. PAUL, MN — The Minnesota Wild broke new ground in the regular season.

They’ll start their postseason against a familiar face.

Last night the Wild wrapped up the best regular season in franchise history with a 3-1 win at Arizona. The victory is a franchise record 49th for Minnesota as are their 106 points for the season.

Now the Wild head to the Stanley Cup Playoffs where they’ll see their former head coach, Mike Yeo, and his new team, the St. Louis Blues.

Yeo had five mostly successful seasons in Minnesota, winning 173 games and take the Wild to the playoffs three times. But after a slow start last year, Yeo was fired. Much of the current Wild roster played for him, and they know it’ll be a challenge facing a coach who knows them better than anyone.

The complete series schedule will be released later tonight once the rest of the NHL concludes the regular season. The Wild will have home ice advantage and open the series in St. Paul at the XCEL Energy Center. We will post the schedule as soon as it becomes available.