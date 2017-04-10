Comedian Gabriel Iglesias To Take Stage At Sioux Empire Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Stand-up comedian Gabriel Iglesias, also known as “Fluffy”, will be performing at the 2017 Sioux Empire Fair in Sioux Falls.

Iglesias will be taking the Campbell’s Main Stage on Tuesday, August 8.

Iglesias is considered one of the most-watched comedians on YouTube with over 300 million views. Wrapping up his current #FluffyBreaksEven World Tour, Iglesias has headlined and sold out at Madison Square Garden and The Microsoft Theater. Celebrating 20 years in standup comedy, Iglesias launched a new world tour, Fluffy Mania World Tour: 20 Years of Comedy in February.

Iglesias has been cast in the upcoming 2017 animated films Smurfs: The Lost Village (Sony Animation), voicing the character “Jokey” and Ferdinand (20th Century Fox), voicing the character “Cuatro”. He will also be reprising his role of “Jimmy” in the animated film The Nut with Channing Tatum in Warner Bro’s Magic Mike XXL, reprising his role as Tobias. In December, Iglesias released his 6th one-hour comedy special, I’m Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry, to Netflix.

Gabriel Iglesias’ performance at the 2017 Sioux Empire Fair is free with paid fair admission.

The Fair will run Friday, August 4 through Sunday, August 13. For more information and details leading up to the event, visit www.siouxempirefair.com.