Drier Than Normal Weather Effect on Farming

BRIDGEWATER, S.D. – We’ve seen a mix of rain and snow today but the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls said recent months have been below normal for precipitation. Planting season for farmers is just around the corner and some areas have seen a shortage of more than 2″ of precipitation for the year.

Weather experts said the reason we haven’t seen as much rain or snow as we should this spring, is actually pretty simple.

“The last few weeks actually, a lot of the storm systems have gone south of us. Texas, Alabama, Georgia, they have been getting a lot of rain and severe weather,” said a Meteorologist at Sioux Falls NWS, Phil Schumacher.

But one farmer who grows corn, soybeans, and oats in western McCook County, Scott Stahl, said the drier-than-normal weather hasn’t had too big of an impact on soil moisture.

“Our soil has very good health right now and the little bit of tillage that we’ve done, we do see that the soil is probably wetter than what I expected,” said Stahl.

So how can that be? Well, the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls says it’s thanks to the rain we had several months ago.

“We had fairly good rains in Fall and so I don’t think the soils are too dry yet. It could become a problem if we continue to have dry weather though as we head into April and the rest of May,” said Schumacher.

If that’s the case, it could be a bigger problem than usual. Stahl said many farmers are cutting back on growing corn. That means the weather plays an even larger role now, because there’s a smaller amount of acreage being planted and harvested. Stahl said with fewer and fewer people getting the opportunity to be a part of agriculture, it’s priceless to be a steward of the land.

“Pretty special feeling to know you’re responsible to help feed the rest of the world,” said Stahl.

Stahl said with the recent cold and snow, it could set some farmers back a little. They want to let the soil temperature to warm up to about 50,° 4″ under the surface, but he still expects to plant right on schedule; on the 25th of this month.