Embe’s “Tribute To Women” Honors Local Leadership

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- It all started as a luncheon back in 1974 to honor female leaders and now, 44 years later, Embe’s annual Tribute to Women is one of the biggest celebrations of local leadership in Sioux Falls. Their event on Thursday, April 13 will recognize 64 nominees and announce the winners of awards in business, philanthropy and public service.

Over 600 people are expected to attend the event at the Washington Pavillion. Some of the awards include: Business Achievement, Young Woman of Achievement, EmBeliever Award, Nonprofit and Community Services, Government and Law and Healthcare and STEM. Last year, 650 people attended the event.

Before the award ceremony, which starts at 7 p.m., guests are invited to a reception at 5 p.m. to meet and mingle with the nominees. There will also be a silent auction to raise money for Embe, which will go toward their childcare facility and other services they offer to women and their families. For more information about Embe and their mission, click here.

To start bidding on the silent auction items now, text “Tribute17” to 52182. The auction features hot items like Twins tickets, Paul Simon tickets and a wine tasting package.

Winners are chosen by a panel of judges based on merit. According to Abby Bischoff from Embe, judges are given a “blind” judging form with the nominee’s qualifications that does not include their name or job title so that winners can be chosen objectively.

For more information about the Tribute to Women, watch the video above. For tickets, click here.