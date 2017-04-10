Former Jackrabbit Assistant Dutcher Reportedly To Take Over At San Diego State

Aztec Coach Steve Fisher To Retire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Brian Dutcher is one of, if not the, only coach who can ever lay claim to coaching at both SDSU’s.

And now the former South Dakota State assistant coach appears poised to become the head coach at San Diego State.

A press conference has been called for tomorrow in which Steve Fisher is expected to announce his retirement and Dutcher will be elevated to head coach. Dutcher was an assistant coach with the Jackrabbits under Jim Thorsen from 1986 through 1988 until joining Fisher at Michigan in 1989.

He’s stayed with Fisher for most of the last three decades at Michigan and San Diego State and had been the head coach in waiting since 2011.

Fisher will retire with 495 wins and a national title.