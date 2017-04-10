Krebs Congressional Campaign Raises $140,000 In First 18 Days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Shantel Krebs’ congressional campaign says that she has raised roughly $140,000 during her first 18 days in the race.

Krebs’ campaign on Monday announced fundraising numbers in her 2018 bid to succeed U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem. Krebs’ fundraising exceeded fellow Republican Dusty Johnson, whose campaign says he took in more than $127,000 in the first quarter.

Krebs announced her House candidacy March 13, and the first-quarter reporting period ended March 31. Johnson announced his bid last year.

Krebs, who serves as secretary of state, says she’s humbled by the support she’s seen in her campaign’s opening weeks. Krebs says she had about $133,000 in the bank, while Johnson says he ended the quarter with over $200,000 on hand.

Johnson says his campaign will be “very competitive from a money standpoint.”