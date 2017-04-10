Little Girl Wants Picture Of Tooth Fairy

A Canton girl is proud of her offerings to the tooth fairy, but now she wants more out of the deal than just the money.

7-year-old Kambree just lost a tooth Monday at school. The note she wrote to the tooth fairy reads, in her own spelling of course, “Dear tooth fairy, I like when I lose teeth. This is my 8th tooth. I wish I could see a picture of you. Please put a picture of you, please. Love, Kambree.” Her dad posted a photo of the note on Facebook. He says she’s a strong-willed girl. Clearly, she’s ready for proof of her elusive gift-giver!