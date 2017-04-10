Little Girl Wants Picture Of Tooth Fairy

Kelsie Passolt
Share This:

A Canton girl is proud of her offerings to the tooth fairy, but now she wants more out of the deal than just the money.

7-year-old Kambree just lost a tooth Monday at school.  The note she wrote to the tooth fairy reads, in her own spelling of course, “Dear tooth fairy, I like when I lose teeth.  This is my 8th tooth.  I wish I could see a picture of you.  Please put a picture of you, please.  Love, Kambree.”  Her dad posted a photo of the note on Facebook.  He says she’s a strong-willed girl.  Clearly, she’s ready for proof of her elusive gift-giver!

 

Related Post

Woman Killed After Car Crashes Into Pond
Adolescents Starting To Use Drugs At Younger Age
Camille’s Sidewalk Café Shares Special Lent ...
Sioux Falls Girl Receives Custom Built Bike From C...

You Might Also Like