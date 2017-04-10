Oral Roberts Fires Scott Sutton

Won More Than 300 Games In 18 Years At ORU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — In Summit League coaching news, Oral Roberts has parted ways with head men’s basketball coach Scott Sutton.

In 18 years Sutton went 328-and-246 and took the Golden Eagles to the NCAA Tournament three times.

However, since the Summit League Tournament moved from ORU’s home floor in Tulsa to Sioux Falls Sutton’s Golden Eagles have been in decline, culminating with this year’s last place finish in which they didn’t qualify for the conference tournament.