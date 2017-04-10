Patriot Tennis Enters 2017 Chasing History

Lincoln Seeking Fourth Straight State Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — From 1995 through 1999, Lincoln High School had one of the greatest boy’s tennis dynasties in South Dakota history. Not only did they become the second team to win four straight state championships, they actually won five in a row.

Two decades later history might be repeating itself over on Cliff Avenue.

The 2017 Patriots are living up to the expectation that comes with win the last three consecutive state titles. Lincoln is off to an unbeaten start which is no surprise since they lost just one player from last year’s team and are led by University of Minnesota bound senior Kaleb Dobbs. And all the success has them as hungry as ever to four peat.

The 2017 State Tournament will be held primarily in Sioux Falls May 18th through the 20th.