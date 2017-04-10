Roosevelt Alum Kooima Riding High At Northwestern

Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week

ORANGE CITY, IA — He grew up the son of a coach and has one of the purest shots you’ll see.

“Since I was little in Rock Valley my dad’s been working with me on it. And just non-stop work in the summers and everything else.” Northwestern Junior Guard Colton Kooima says.

So why did Colton Kooima fly under the recruiting radar?

“I was very familiar with a lot of those guys and they really kept whispering in my ear that there was this guy that didn’t play a lot as a junior that you’re going to want to keep your eye on. He’s really been a diamond in the rough.” Northwestern Head Coach Kris Korver says.

For much of his prep career at Roosevelt, Kooima was buried on the bench, working his way up to the varsity.

“I was taught hard work there as a junior, not getting to play much, disappointment in the state tournament. That’s kind of where I learned where I want to go and how hard I need to work to get to where I want to be.” Colton says.

And that led him to a breakout senior season in which he led the Riders to the 2014 state title.

It also helped earn him a chance to play basketball and golf at Northwestern, where Kooima finished 28th at the NAIA National Tournament in 2016.

“When you got to hit a drive straight, you got to make a big putt, I think when you’re in those competitive situations and you’re forced to trust your training and rise to the occasion, I think it helps.” Korver says.

And he’s been an ace on the hardwood. After two solid years, Colton led the GPAC in scoring with 23 points a game last season, and the Red Raiders to the conference title.

“I was lucky enough to get a chance to play college basketball and, ever since then, all that stuff is on your mind and you want to be the best you can be, so that’s what fuels you. I think I’ve prepared myself for big moments and when that time comes I like having the ball in my hand.” Kooima says.