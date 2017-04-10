SDSU’s Kenkel Is Summit League Pitcher Of The Week

Struck Out Six In Six Scoreless Innings During Win At NDSU

ELMHURST, Ill. – South Dakota State University right-hander Ethan Kenkel has been honored as Summit League Pitcher of the Week, league officials announced Monday.

A senior from Storm Lake, Iowa, Kenkel pitched six-plus shutout innings, allowing only two hits as the Jackrabbits claimed the series finale from North Dakota State, 1-0, on April 9. Kenkel’s six innings pitched and six strikeouts both set new career highs in recording his first win of the season.

Kenkel is the second Jackrabbit to be honored as Summit League Pitcher of the Week in 2017. Fellow senior right-hander Ryan Froom was honored both Feb. 20 and March 20.

SDSU, 14-13 overall and in second place in the league standings with a 7-5 mark, is scheduled to play a non-conference game Tuesday at Creighton before resuming Summit action with a three-game weekend series at Western Illinois.