Storm Cruise To 6-0 At Cedar Rapids

Sioux Falls Wins 46-21

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA — The April and May sports calendar for Sioux Falls is a lot emptier than normal.

The bad news for local sports fans is that the Skyforce and Stampede each missed out on their postseasons.

The good news is that the Storm are pretty much a look to play for a championship. Even if we have to wait a few more months.

Sioux Falls improved to 6-0 over the weekend with another dominating performance, winning 46-21 at Cedar Rapids. Lorenzo Brown passed for one touchdown and ran for two more. The Storm got a big day from former Jackrabbit kicker Justin Syrovatka who hit six of his seven field goal attempts.

The Storm return to the Premier Center this Saturday to host Green Bay at 7:05 PM.