A Taste of Ode To Food And Drinks’ Restaurant Week Menu

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Some of the most popular restaurants in Downtown Sioux Falls are showing off their top food selections for Restaurant Week. Each participating restaurant will feature a menu offering three courses for $30 per person, before tip. Ode to Food and Drinks stopped by the KDLT Kitchen to show off their special menu.

Chef Bob says when he chose the items for Ode’s Restaurant Week menu, he wanted to cater to Sioux Falls’ “meat and potato” preferences while giving vegetarians some options, too. He says Restaurant Week has kept their kitchen extremely busy, selling over 80 orders off their special menu on Friday alone. Restaurant Week runs through April 15 and since time and space are limited, reservations are strongly encouraged. To reserve a table at Ode to Food and Drinks, call 605-275-6332. Chef Bob says their regular menu will still be available during Restaurant Week.

Below is the Restaurant Week menu for Ode to Food and Drinks.

Appetizers

Mozzarella Eggroll:

Mozzarella cheese wrapped in a wonton wrapper, fried to perfection. Served with a side of sweet chili sauce.

-or-

Pork Tostadas:

Crisp tortillas layered with verde sauce, shredded pork, and cheese.

Entrees

Verde Chicken:

Chicken served with house made verde sauce, served with a side of jasmine coconut rice with fresh corn salsa.

-or-

Lean Green Cucumber Roll:

Riceless sushi roll; you’ll find tuna, salmon, yellowtail, escolar, cream cheese, avocado, asparagus, and romaine lettuce in a cucumber shell. Finished with a sweet vinaigrette sauce.

Dessert

Mini Tres Leche:

A take on the classic spanish dessert; white cake soaked in three types of milk.

For more information on Ode to Food and Drinks and to see their full menu, click here.