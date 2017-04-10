Three Dead In Murder-Suicide At San Bernardino School

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say a man was estranged from his wife before he shot and killed her in a special-needs classroom in San Bernardino in a murder-suicide that also left a student dead.

Authorities say 53-year-old Cedric Anderson told the school he’d come by to drop something off for his teacher-wife before the incident.

Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said Monday at a news conference that 53-year-old Karen Elaine Smith was targeted and that Anderson, opened fire “very, very quickly upon entering the classroom.” There were 15 students in the classroom.

Burguan says Anderson shot and killed himself after shooting his wife. Two children standing behind Smith were struck by gunfire, killing 8-year-old Jonathan Martinez and wounding a 9-year-old boy.

Burguan also said Anderson had a criminal history of weapons charges, domestic violence and possible drug charges but didn’t provide details.

San Bernardino City Unified School District superintendent Dale Marsden said Anderson was “known to staff” at the school.