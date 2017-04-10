USPS Reports Five Dog Attacks On Sioux Falls Mail Carriers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The dog and the mail carrier, it’s a tense relationship we’ve seen play out in cartoons and movies, but a Sioux Falls man says it’s no laughing matter.

Five mail carriers were attacked last year alone in Sioux Falls.

“And was just putting mail in the box like normal and out of the blue it just bit me from behind on the back of the leg, “says USPS mail carrier, Joshua Nichols.

It’s been three years since Nichols was last bitten by a dog while doing his mail carrying, and still to this day, he can’t seem to figure out what it is about mail carriers that attract dogs.

“There’s something about us in our uniform or I don’t know what it is, “says Nichols.

In 2016, USPS reported that 5 Sioux Falls postal carriers were attacked by dogs and Joshua says it’s time they speak up.

“Biggest thing is we just want to be safe. Safety is number one, we want to come home safe to our families, “says Nichols.

Nowadays when Joshua is doing his normal routine on 9th street and summit avenue, he tries to be more aware of his surroundings.

He says the attacks haven’t stopped, but now he uses his scanner which alerts him which house has a dog, and at times he’s had to rely on his satchel, but when it gets bad he uses the dog spray.

“I’ve sprayed them; I have a dog myself I don’t want to do that, but you know our safety is the most important thing, “says Nichols.

Joshua says he hopes owners can help make their job easier by placing the dogs in a separate room.

“They know when what time roughly we come each day, so the customer should try to make an effort to keep them contained, “says Nichols.

Despite the incident, Joshua says he takes pride in what he does and all he can do is try to be safe.

“There are obviously dangers in everything you do, but I don’t look at it any different. I just try to stay aware of my surroundings and try to be safe as possible, “says Nichols.

USPS says there were more than 67-hundred dog attacks last year across the country, an increase of 200 more than the year before.