Vikings Preseason Slate Includes National TV Game On KDLT

Minnesota Hosts San Francisco August 27th On KDLT

Eden Prairie, MN (April 10, 2017) – The NFL has released the 2017 preseason schedule. The Vikings will spend the first two weeks on the road as they face the Buffalo Bills during Week 1. Minnesota last traveled to Buffalo for a preseason game in 2013. Minnesota will head to Seattle to face the Seahawks in a Week 2 matchup, the 16th preseason meeting between Minnesota and Seattle and the second consecutive year they will play at Seattle in the preseason.

Week 3 will be broadcast nationally on NBC’s Sunday Night Football on KDLT as the Vikings kick off the 2nd season in U.S. Bank Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff will be at 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 27.

The preseason will conclude with the Miami Dolphins traveling to Minnesota. The Week 4 contest will be held on Thursday, August 31. This will mark the first time since 2001 the teams have played in the preseason.

Specific dates and times will be announced when finalized.

Minnesota Vikings Preseason Games:

Preseason Week 1 (Aug. 10-13): at Buffalo Bills

Preseason Week 2 (Aug. 18-20): at Seattle Seahawks

Preseason Week 3 (Aug. 27): vs. San Francisco 49ers

Preseason Week 4 (Aug. 31): vs. Miami Dolphins