Airman Receives Degree Before Deployment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Today marks a special day that one South Dakota man didn’t think he would be able to see. An Airman from the 114th Fighter Wing who is deploying soon thought he was going to miss his graduation, but the university held a special graduation ceremony for the Airman today at Joe Foss Field.

There’s a sense of pride serving one’s country, but Staff Sergeant Zac Hakinson, an Information Technology Specialist with the 114th Fighter Wing in Sioux Falls, is feeling a different sort of pride today. He’s leaving with a degree in Cyber Operations from Dakota State University.

“The turnout that was here today was awesome. It really showed how supportive this unit is of me and wants me to succeed. It’s a good feeling,” said Hakinson.

The circumstance that Dakota State University was faced with was definitely unique. Typically, their graduation ceremony is held in May, but the university says it was a pretty simple decision to let Hakinson graduate nearly a month early.

The Vice President at DSU, Dick Hanson, said “We consulted with his faculty to see where he was and it turns out that they were comfortable assigning a final grade. So we said let’s do this, let’s get him his degree before he ships out.”

A lot of people would probably say they are nervous to go on their first deployment oversees, but Hakinson said he’s ready to deploy because it’s why he signed the dotted line to join the Air National Guard 5 years ago

Hakinson said,”I’m very excited. All the training that I’ve done up to this point is gonna be put into practice over there and put into work over there.”

“It’s a wonderful example of being able to affirm a young man’s development. It’s really cool.” said Hanson.

Hakinson said he’s not done yet, he plans to take a short break after his deployment, then pursue a Masters degree.