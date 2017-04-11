South Dakota Airman Receives Diploma Before Deploying

SIOUX FALLS – Today was a special day that one South Dakota airman didn’t think he would be able see.

Staff Sargent Zac Hakinson is an information technology specialist from the 114th communications flight.

During a special ceremony today at Joe Foss Field, he received his diploma from Dakota State University.

The traditional ceremony is next month, but the University said they wanted to do something for Hakinson so that he could graduate before he deployed.

Hakinson says he’s glad his hard work has finally paid off.

“I didn’t think I have a chance to walk with my class or anything. The fact that they were abe to come down here and do this for me was pretty cool that I was able to get my diploma and just like another student was able to,” said Hakinson.

Hakinson received his Bachelors in Cyber Operations, but he says he’s not done yet.

He plans to take a short break after his deployment to start working on his masters degree.