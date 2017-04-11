Fire Rescue Chief Jim Sideras Announces Plans to Retire After 34 Years

SIOUX FALLS – Fire Rescue Chief Jim Sideras will retire at the end of June 2017 after a nearly 34-year career with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue. Chief Sideras began his career in August 1983, serving as a Fire Lieutenant, Commander, Battalion Chief, and Division Chief until his appointment to Chief in July 2011.

During his tenure, Chief Sideras has overseen the department’s achievement of an ISO Class 1 designation in 2015. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is one of only 35 departments in the United States with both ISO 1 and accreditation. In 2014, he was selected as one of the 12 commissioners for the Centers of Public Safety Excellence for the accreditation of fire departments worldwide.

“Chief Sideras, his bride Kathy, and their family and the Huethers go back a long ways, so to say I am proud and thrilled for them would be an understatement. It has been an honor to serve with him, and countless others feel the same,” says Mayor Mike Huether.

Chief Sideras has accepted the position of Executive Director of the South Dakota Healthcare Coalition. He will work closely with the four regional state healthcare coalitions and governing board to enhance statewide relationships for healthcare facilities in emergency preparedness, response, medical surge, and recovery.

“I am thankful for the Mayor’s trust in making me the Fire Chief. It has been an amazing experience to lead an organization where everyone is fully committed to making the world a better place. When I accepted the position, I had many goals for the organization and myself. Working with such capable people has allowed me to have achieved all those goals and more. It is now time for someone else to enjoy the same success,” says Chief Sideras.

The process to name a replacement will begin soon.

The Fire Rescue Chief position is appointed by the Mayor with advice and consent of the City Council.