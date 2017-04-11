Great Plains Zoo Breaks Ground On Their Brown Bear Exhibit Renovations

SIOUX FALLS – The folks at the Great Plains Zoo did some digging of their own today, breaking ground on their Brown Bear Exhibit renovations.

The expansion of one of the Zoo’s oldest and most popular exhibits includes nearly $2.5M in upgrades.

The Zoo says the project will bring a naturalistic setting for up-close viewing and an enhanced habitat for the animals.

Training demonstrations will also be added so visitors can see how zookeepers interact with the bears.

Management says it’s the exhibit’s first renovation since the 80’s.

“The chance to have up to 4 brown bears close, up close nose-to-nose with our visiting public and so guest can see how massive bears are and how they’re made, how their built and of course all the interesting behaviors they have,” said Elizabeth Whealy the President and CEO of the Great Plains Zoo.

The Zoo says they have many more renovation announcements coming soon, including a new Lion exhibit.