The Market Reveals Spanish-Inspired Menu For Restaurant Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Downtown Sioux Falls’ Restaurant Week is in full swing as the top restaurants in downtown show off their best items for their limited edition menus. The Market’s Restaurant Week menu was inspired by a picture of Spanish pozole, according to their head chef.

Chef Greg Springer from The Market says the dishes incorporate a unique blend of spices and peppers. The three-course meal is finished off with a refreshing Key Lime Pie Popcicle. The cost is $30 per person, before tip. The Market also has two in-house sommeliers to help customers choose a wine to synchronize with their food. Springer strongly recommends guests call to make reservations before they come in at 605-275-9463.

Their full menu will still be available during Restaurant Week, which runs through Saturday, April 15. The Market is located just off Phillips Avenue at 196 East 6th Street.

The Market’s Restaurant Week menu includes:

Appetizer

Chicken Mole Avocado Salad

Entree

Green Pozole Pork

Dessert

Key Lime Pie Popcicle

For more information on The Market, or to see their full menu, click here.