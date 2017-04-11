Minnehaha County Home Burglary Suspects Arrested In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS – Authorities arrested five people Monday, two of them are suspected to have stolen property from a Sioux Falls home.

Early Monday morning around 3 a.m. police were called to a house West of Sioux Falls near Wall Lake that had been burglarized. Police say credit cards, softball equipment, and other property was taken from both the house and a storage shed.

Throughout the day the stolen credit cards were used to purchase items at numerous Sioux Falls businesses including Scheels, Sunglass Hut, a tattoo shop, and both East and West side Walmarts. Police say $1,000’s worth of items were purchased including CO2 rifles.

During the investigation police witnessed a vehicle leaving an address that they believed the suspects were located. The officer realized the truck was stolen and attempted to stop the truck. At that point the driver got out of the truck and fled. Fugitive Task Force was able to apprehend the driver, Aaron Swenson, after a small foot chase.

This led investigators to the Red Rock Hotel in Sioux Falls where they found the other burglary suspect, Anthony Beck, and a few other people. Police arrested Ryan Benjamin and Anthony Beck on multiple charges and the other two in the hotel room, Whitney Thompson and Brianna Ishamel, were also arrested.

Sheriff’s Department Captain Jason Gearman says that they see a lot of burglaries involving guns and meth this time of year. Another house in the area also had property stolen and they are investigating to see if it related or not. Gearman says they will see a pattern of burglaries though an evening or a weekend and typically the suspects bounce from house to house.