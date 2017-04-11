Police: Sioux Falls Man Tased After Resisting, Fleeing In Drug Arrest

SIOUX FALLS – A report of passenger hitting the driver of a car led police to find meth, marijuana, and prescription pills after one suspected was tased for resisting and fleeing.

At around 4:30 p.m. Monday night, officers received a call of a family dispute taking place in a car. The witness says they saw the passenger and driver arguing and thought that they saw the passenger hitting the driver.

Police were able to get a description of the car and the license plate numbers. An officer saw the car near 5th and cliff and stopped the vehicle in a parking lot near by. There were three men in the car with two in front and one in back. Police say the back passenger for whatever reason was hiding his hands and may have been reaching for something. Police gave commands to see his hands but the passenger kept refusing prompting the officer to use his taser.

Shortly after, the passenger pushed the officer and began running. Police were able to catch up to him in the backyard of house in the 1100 block of E. 5th St. The man started fighting with officers there which led to officers tasing him several times again.

Police say James Sabers, a 35-year-old from Sioux Falls, finally complied and was taken into custody. The other two men in the car stayed with the car and officers found meth, marijuana, prescription pills, paraphernalia, and several small baggies after searching the car.

Sabers was arrested on 2 counts of Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction, 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, and False Impersonation charges.

Police also arrested the driver and front passenger of the vehicle on drug charges. Charles and William Pigg both 41 from Sioux Falls, were arrested on Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphanalia, and 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance charges