Springtime Gardening and Landscaping Safety for Homeowners

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- If you are one of the many people that love gardening and landscaping, Xcel energy has a message for you.

The company is asking homeowners to call 8-1-1 to have underground utility lines marked before starting your digging projects.

“We like having a yard that was kind of a big thing for us, “says Homeowner Chris Biewer.

Biewer and his fiancé have loved gardening and growing their own crops.

“Four years ago we first moved to Sioux Falls, we started doing the community gardens and we really loved doing that and we kind of just wanted to expand that a little bit. So that was part of the reason we bought our house, “says Biewer.

Having a yard to continue their gardening was a must for the couple, but Chris says since the home was built in the 1940’s, he wanted to make sure; before they start digging they wouldn’t be digging any utility line.

“We wanted to make sure we weren’t digging up anything that we weren’t supposed to or having an accident that was kind of going to prohibit us from actually getting in and planting, “says Biewer.

So he called 8-1-1 to come and inspect his yard. The service is offered through Xcel energy for free. The company says with April being National Safe Digging Month they hope homeowners will take advantage of the service.

“You don’t want to cause yourself any personal injury, but you also don’t want to cause an outage for your neighborhood, “says Xcel Energy Principal Manager, Steve Kolbeck.

Chris says now that the work is done, the fun part is next for them.

“We want to get a couple apple trees and then we also want to have kind of a plot for some of the leafy greens that grow a little bit better in cooler temperatures, “says Biewer.

As the gardening season starts up, homeowners can either call or submit an online request two business days before they start their digging.

“Everybody gets a little anxious in the spring because the weather is going to turn nice. They want to plant flowers, they want to do landscaping and that’s understandable. We just want to issue this reminder to let them know, “says Kolbeck.

Xcel says about half of the buried gas and electric line digging incidents last year were caused by people not calling before starting their project.

If you don’t call; you can be billed for the damage.