Timberwolves Unveil New Logo

New Logo To Begin Use In 2017-2018 season

At halftime Tuesday night in the home finale versus the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Minnesota Timberwolves showed off their new look.

The new logo will go into effect in the 2017-2018 season.

The team used the same design consultant as the Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings.

The Timberwolves are heading home instead of the playoffs for the 13th consecutive season.