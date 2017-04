Tuesday, April 11th Scoreboard

Major League Baseball

Minnesota Twins 1 vs. Detroit Tigers 2

College Baseball

University of Sioux Falls 1 vs. University of Minnesota-Mankato 2 (Game One)

University of Sioux Falls 0 vs. University of Minnesota-Mankato 4 (Game Two)

South Dakota State 5 vs. Creighton 6 F/11

College Softball

University of Sioux Falls 5 vs. Wayne State 7 (Game One)

University of Sioux Falls 5 vs. Wayne State 2 (Game Two)

National Basketball Association

Minnesota Timberwolves 98 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder 100