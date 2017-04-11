Two People Arrested After Leading Rapid City Police On Pursuit

Courtesy: Rapid City Police Department

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Police arrested two people after they led police on a vehicle pursuit which led one officer with minor injuries after the suspects hit his police car.



Monday night at around 9:50 p.m., police were called to 1601 Haines Avenue for a report of a vehicle that was just stolen from the location. A short time later, police located the vehicle, a Chevy Silverado pickup in the area of Rapp Street and Eglin Street.

A traffic stop on the vehicle was attempted, but the vehicle did not stop and a pursuit began. As the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Crazy Horse St., it attempted to make a right turn onto Haines Avenue. As it turned, it crashed into a marked patrol car resulting in a minor injury to an officer.

The vehicle continued and attempted to make a right turn to head southbound on N. Lacrosse, it struck another vehicle before turning to head west. The pickup drove through a parking lot and the pursuit came to an end on the northwest corner of 2200 Maple Avenue after the pickup became disabled following a collision with a guardrail that caused to pickup to go airborne.

Both occupants were ordered out of the vehicle. The female driver was identified as 18-year-old Grace Obr and the male passenger was identified as 34-year-old Brian Dubray, both of Rapid City.

Obr was placed under arrest for Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Aggravated Eluding, Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Hit and Run Injury Accident, Failure to Report an Accident, No Driver’s License, a Probation Hold, and a Warrant. Dubray was placed under arrest for Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.