From 80s to Snow Within Two Days

While It May Have Caught Some Off Guard, It Isn't Unheard Of

We are nearing Easter Sunday, not to mention we are nearing the middle of April. Despite the fact that the actual middle of April is a couple of days away, we kicked off the week leading up to it with snow falling across portions of the Sioux Empire. This coming two days after the same area recorded temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s! That drastic change in weather had many of us asking, how can it go from summer to winter within 48 hours?

The answer is actually fairly simple – the jet stream! But let’s explain it so that you understand why it actually isn’t that uncommon (recall back to a couple years ago when parts of the Sioux Empire saw a particularly bad ice storm)… even if it is a little unsettling to nearly all of the senses. First and foremost, if you recall, the jet stream is what moves weather across the nation and it helps if you think of it like an actual stream (as its name suggests).

Systems, lows and highs, are like leaves or any other floating debris in the stream and they follow the current wherever it goes. Much like actual rivers or streams, the “current” in the jet stream can be either fast or slow but doesn’t typically have many bends or twists. That’s because of the size of the systems; since they influence wind either clockwise or counterclockwise, as they move through the jet stream, they actually create either a trough or a ridge. What we just learned will come into play here shortly so remember it.

As we replace winter with summer, we have to go through the transition season of spring (fall is also a transition season when we go from summer to winter). During spring, the jet stream is beginning to make its way back northwards as warmer temperatures replace cooler ones. With snow still on the ground in some places, cooler temperatures are still present across much of Canada and even northern parts of the United States while warm, moist air, that has primarily sat across the Deep South, is now able to move. Now we tie this information with what we learned about the jet stream and weather systems.

It was a low pressure system that brought two seasons to the KDLT forecast area between Saturday and Monday. As it moved in from the west coast, southerly winds ahead of the center pulled up warm, moist air and warmed us up into the upper 70s to low 80s Saturday afternoon. This caused the jet stream to ridge! But remember, winds around a low pressure system turn counterclockwise.

As the the ridge was forming so was a trough, thanks to northwesterly winds. Those northwesterly winds were pulling down cooler, drier air from Canada. That air interacted with the moisture that was brought northwards thus falling as rain, snow and a mix of both throughout the day on Monday. While this low pressure system wasn’t particularly strong, it was able to bring us two seasons over the course of two days because of how it manipulated a transitioning jet stream.

Now you now a little more about why we experienced two seasons in a short amount of time and it wasn’t just “South Dakota weather”. Since there is still half of April left, is there a chance that we could see flakes falling once again? In the general sense, yes. There is the chance because of what we just learned however, at least over the next seven days, it doesn’t look as though flakes will fall as temperatures remain above freezing. But you’ll want to make sure you keep up with the forecasts by following KDLT Weather on Facebook and Twitter because, as the saying goes and as we just experienced, if you don’t like the weather just wait a day or two… it’ll change.