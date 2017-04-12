App of the Week: DIYZ

Tech Tango Today

Do you have a home “project” in mind but cant quite get started? Maybe you are not sure what tools you need, how long it will take, or the exact steps. The brand new app DIYZ solves all of those problems.

Search or browse to find your project – categories range from lawn & garden to electrical. DIYZ has professional videos showing you every step, the tools you need, and how long it will take. If you don’t have a tool, you can order through the app.

If you are not feeling project confident you can even request pro advice or video chat.

DIYZ is designed to make your project go faster & easier. Now there is no excuse. This free app is available on IOS and Android.

I’m Francie Black. For more great apps visit techtangotoday.com