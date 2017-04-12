Avera Health Announces Largest Building Project in Sioux Falls History

Avera Health will begin construction this fall on $174 million worth of projects.

SIOUX FALLS – Avera Health will start building a new health campus at 69th Street and Louise Avenue this fall making it the largest building project in Sioux Falls’ history.

The Avera on Louise Health Campus will be a walk-able, consumer-friendly campus constructed on 82 acres in southwest Sioux Falls.

“This is a glorious day, almost as glorious as Easter.” Regional President and CEO of Avera, Dr. Dave Kapaska said, “Today, we’re proud to announce the largest building project in Sioux Falls history.”

Work will begin this fall, and when constructed, the campus will have multiple buildings. The first phase includes a surgical hospital and a connected medical office building, comprising 260,000 square feet. Opening of the campus is slated for early 2020.

The campus will specialize in orthopedics and sports medicine, gastroenterology, rheumatology and internal medicine. The surgical hospital will offer an immense range of innovative surgical procedures including robotic surgery, new technologies and amenities.

“This is an unflinching example of the unified, strategic effort Avera is making to enhance health services in the region by providing greater and easier access to convenient, high-end health services like orthopedics and gastroenterology,” Kapaska said. “Health care of the future must be convenient and easily accessible, so Avera is revisioning what care we deliver where.”

The economic impact of this project will be considerable, both in terms of the workers who participate in construction, as well as the purchase of materials. Over 600 workers will participate in construction over a two-year period with an estimated payroll near $28 million.

In conjunction with this project, Avera McKennan plans an extensive renovation project on its main campus, and additional details will be shared soon.