Avera Plans New Campus To Open In 2020; Largest Building Project In Sioux Falls History

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Avera has announced plans to build a 262,000 square foot campus at the intersection of 69th and Louise in Sioux Falls. Avera Health will begin construction on $174 million worth of projects, the largest building project in Sioux Falls’ history. The campus is expected to open in 2020.

“This bold, transformative campus is part of a broad and unified development plan to meet the rapidly growing needs of Sioux Falls and the region,” said Dr. Dave Kapaska, Regional President and CEO of Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center.

Work will begin this fall, and when constructed, the campus will have multiple buildings. The first phase includes a surgical hospital and a connected medical office building, comprising 260,000 square feet. Opening of the campus is slated for early 2020.

The campus will specialize in orthopedics and sports medicine, gastroenterology, rheumatology and internal medicine. The surgical hospital will offer surgical procedures including robotic surgery, new technologies and amenities.

The Avera on Louise Health Campus will be a walk-able, consumer-friendly campus constructed on 82 acres at a convenient, easy-to-access location in southwest Sioux Falls.

“Health care of the future must be convenient and easily accessible, so Avera is revisioning what care we deliver where,” said Kapaska.

Examples include Avera’s Family Health Center and the state’s first free-standing Emergency Department on Marion Road, expansion of urgent care clinics, same-day appointments for primary care in Sioux Falls, and AveraNow virtual visits on smartphones and laptops anywhere and on kiosks at Sioux Falls Hy-Vee stores.

The economic impact of this project will be considerable, both in terms of the workers who participate in construction, as well as the purchase of materials. Over 600 workers will participate in construction over a two-year period with an estimated payroll near $28 million. Using U.S. Department of Commerce economic multipliers, this creates an economic ripple effect that will contribute to 1,200 total jobs and $118 million in earnings.

The design and construction team includes BWBR Architects, St. Paul, Minn.; Journey Construction, Sioux Falls; and Garrett Peters, AIA, Avera McKennan.

Orthopedics and gastroenterology are both growing specialty areas for Avera. Avera recently opened a new Avera Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine practice, including 24/7 orthopedic trauma services for Avera McKennan emergency departments, both at the main campus and at the Family Health Center on Marion Road.

In conjunction with this project, Avera McKennan plans an extensive renovation project on its main campus, and additional details will be shared soon. “This project will allow for the expansion of surgical suites at Avera McKennan to accommodate all the latest technology,” Kapaska said. Other plans include expansion of ICU and clinic space.