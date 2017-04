Burglary Investigation Suspect Appears In Court; Faces Drug Charges

SIOUX FALLS – One of the five suspects in a Minnehaha County home burglary investigation appeared in court today. 38-year-old Brianna Ishmael’s bond was set at $10,000 for drug charges.

Authorities found Ishmael with meth and three other suspects at the Red Rock Hotel on Monday. Authorities believe she is tied to two men who allegedly broken into two homes and storage sheds and stole guns and credit cards.