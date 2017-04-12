Experts Say Police Who Dragged United Airlines Passenger Had Other Options

Adel Toay
CHICAGO (AP) – Law enforcement experts say airport police called to remove a passenger who refused to leave a United Express flight essentially walked into a no-win situation by trying to enforce a private company’s business decision.

But they say if the passenger posed no threat and wasn’t disruptive, the officers almost certainly could have tried an approach other than dragging him out of his seat and down the aisle. That could include simply telling the airline to resolve the situation itself.

Cellphone video of the bloodied passenger has become a public-relations nightmare for United and led to the suspension of an officer who worked for the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Experts also say the company put officers in a difficult situation by expecting them to resolve an issue the company created.

