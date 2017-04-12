Former Knight Jessica Mieras Transfers To Dakota Wesleyan

Former Miss South Dakota Basketball Finalist Leaves South Dakota State

Former O’Gorman Knight Jessica Mieras is leaving South Dakota State for Dakota Wesleyan.

The team confirmed Wednesday night that the Sioux Falls native will become a tiger and take her talents to Mitchell.

Mieras averaged 1.2 points and 1.4 rebounds per game in limited action for the Jacks in the 2015-2016 season.

As a senior at O’Gorman, she averaged 16.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

The former finalist for Miss South Dakota Basketball holds eight school records at O’Gorman.