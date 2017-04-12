Homeowners Taking Interest In Security Systems

Midco offers multiple surveillance options

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Five people were arrested Monday in a burglary investigation in Minnehaha County.

Police found stolen credit cards and guns that they say were taken from two homes and storage units.

So what can you do to keep this from happening?

One company says looking into a home security system can help.

“This is, as I said, the brain of the system,” says Octavian Viziteu, a field service manager at Midco. “You can access all the apps.”

With a few simple touches on a tablet, homeowners can know everything that’s happening at their house at any time, from anywhere.

“This device is recording seven days a week, 24 hours a day,” says Viziteu.

While Midco is known to provide cable, internet and telephone services.

They also provide home security technology.

There are many different options from keypad door locks to a 6-camera surveillance set.

“Old fashioned locking the door is pretty much gone,” says Viziteu.

He says the company has seen an increase in the number of people installing these security measures.

And that’s a good thing because Sioux Falls Police says if a business or home is broken into, having video surveillance can help in their investigation.

“We really have a good look at identifying a lot of these people that are suspects in different crimes,” says Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens.

Officer Clemens credits this to the advancement in video quality, because it hasn’t always been that way.

“Businesses would use the same video cassettes over and over again, so that constant recording and re-recording, the quality was really bad.”

These clearer pictures are now helping home owners find peace of mind.

Midco’s home security technology ranges in price from $60 a month to $450.

They also offer digital smoke detector and thermostat equipment.