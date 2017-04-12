Musical Playground to Harmonize “Levitt at the Falls” Project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Construction will start soon on a large outdoor music venue called the “Levitt Shell at Falls Park West,” which aims to bring at upwards of 50 bands to perform free concerts each summer.

More residential units could also be in the works, but there’s one more project that’s designed to help tie everything together in perfect harmony.

“What I’ve envisioned is this music themed playground, something very unique to Sioux Falls, unique to the rest of the country really,” said Joe Batcheller, President of Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc.

Staying in tune with the musical atmosphere of the band shell, Batcheller hopes to create a “musical playspace” next to the Levitt.

“Add sculptures, perhaps like an oversized guitar or harmonica that kids that could play on and really try to provide opportunities for kids to engage their imagination.”

Batcheller says the project will add more “family-friendly” amenities to the downtown area, and along with the new band shell, encourage more residential development in the area.

But such a project could be costly. Batcheller estimates the price tag at or over $100,000.

“Hopefully it inspires them to pursue musical passions of their own but there’s also that return on investment where for $100,000, $150,000 we’re going to grow the residential demand for downtown living.”

To help with the project’s funding, it has been entered into Gannett’s A Community Thrives contest, where with enough votes, the playground could receive a grant of $100,000 or $50,000.

A Community Thrives grant funding will be awarded based on the number of online votes. Votes can be cast once per day until May 12, 2017.

Click here to vote for this project. Voting begins April 11, at 10:59 a.m. CST.

The top 10 voted submissions in each category will be reviewed by a panel of judges. The downtown playground has been submitted in the Arts & Culture Category. The panel will determine the top three applicants in each category, who will be awarded grants of either $50,000 or $100,000 each. The grantees will be notified on or around May 28, 2017.