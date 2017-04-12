North Dakota Legislators Say No To Parking Meters

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – Legislators in North Dakota are not about to let parking meters invade the state.

The House on Wednesday killed legislation that would have let communities decide whether to install meters on streets.

Representatives voted 59-29 to keep the nearly 70-year-old ban in place. North Dakota is the only state that bans the meters on public streets.

Gov. Doug Burgum supported lifting the ban as part of a plan to revitalize downtown areas. He said it would encourage parking turnover, leading to more sales for businesses and more tax revenue.

The state outlawed meters in 1948 after an angry farmer was ticketed for not feeding the meter. When the Legislature repealed it in 1951, the farmer, Howard Henry, led another successful referendum to reverse the decision.