Prairie Berry Adds Local Touch To European Cuisine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Though they’re best known for their fine wines and craft beers, Prairie Berry East Bank is showing off their culinary skills for Downtown Sioux Falls’ Restaurant Week. With a choice of either French or Spanish cuisine on their Restaurant Week menu, the chefs at Prairie Berry still manage to locally source most of their ingredients.

Chef Mark from Prairie Berry said he was excited to “get outside the box” when choosing what to include on their Restaurant Week menu. Guests will choose either a Spanish or French three-course meal for $30 per person, before tip. Chef Mark says the Spanish menu was inspired by Anna Pesä Louka, a white wine featured at Prairie Berry. The French menu was inspired by Anna Pesä Blaufränkisch, a red wine also available at Prairie Berry. Both wines are made by Sandi Vojta, a fifth generation winemaker.

Since Prairie Berry is usually a fine beverage destination, Chef Mark says Restaurant Week is a fun opportunity for him to get creative in the kitchen. Chef Mark takes pride in making everything fresh every day, he says he prefers to do things “the hard way.”

Reservations are not required at Prairie Berry East Bank for Restaurant Week, which runs through Saturday, April 15. They are located at 322 East 8th Street in Sioux Falls.

Prairie Berry East Bank’s full Restaurant menu includes:

APPETIZERS

French Onion Soup

Savory onion soup covered with hot bubbly Gruyere.

Spanish Tapas

A delectable assortment including three tortas, piquillo pepper stuffed manzanilla olives, extra virgin olive oil, and rollitos de jamón featuring Platinum Serrano Ham.



ENTRÉES

SD Lamb Bourguignon with Gratin Dauphinois

South Dakota spring lamb slowly braised with roasted vegetables and red wine, with layered potatoes gratin with Gruyere cheese.

Fresh Sea Bass over Spanish Paella

Seared sea bass, saffron paella with little clams, parsnip puree, and vino blanco.

DESSERTS

Crème Brûlée

Rich and creamy vanilla custard topped with torched caramel.

Crema Catalana

Creamy Spanish cinnamon custard topped with torched caramel.

For more on Prairie Berry and to see their full menus, click here.