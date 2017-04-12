Rapid City Police Offer Reward In Case Of Woman Who May Be Dead

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Rapid City police are offering a $5,000 reward for help in solving the case of a woman who may be dead.

Police began investigating the disappearance of 21-year-old Larissa Lonehill, of Manderson, in November. Capt. James Johns says detectives believe Lonehill has died and that “her body may have been disposed of within a 100-mile radius of Rapid City.”

The Rapid City Journal says police have not explained why detectives believe Lonehill is dead. The woman’s mother, Lisa Lonehill, says her daughter is a mom to a 2-year-old girl.

The $5,000 comes from Rapid City’s Community Reward Fund.