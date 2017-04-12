Rapid City Police Offer Reward In Case Of Woman Who May Be Dead

Adel Toay
Share This:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Rapid City police are offering a $5,000 reward for help in solving the case of a woman who may be dead.

Police began investigating the disappearance of 21-year-old Larissa Lonehill, of Manderson, in November. Capt. James Johns says detectives believe Lonehill has died and that “her body may have been disposed of within a 100-mile radius of Rapid City.”

The Rapid City Journal says police have not explained why detectives believe Lonehill is dead. The woman’s mother, Lisa Lonehill, says her daughter is a mom to a 2-year-old girl.

The $5,000 comes from Rapid City’s Community Reward Fund.

Related Post

Rapid City Scientist Examines Future Of Nano Solar...
SD Delegates Respond To Trump’s Travel Ban
South Dakota House Approves Limits On Out-Of-State...
Field Of Dreams Project Providing Affordable Workf...

You Might Also Like